Become Clark W. Griswold with this Kodak scanner

TL;DR: Digitize those slides and negatives lying around with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner, on sale for $171.99 (reg. $224).

Ever wish you could step back in time and relive those precious moments from your childhood or your parents' early years? With the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner, you don't need a DeLorean or a flux capacitor to revisit the past—you just need your old slides and film reels. For only $171.99, you can journey through time, uncovering forgotten memories and preserving them for generations to come.

Remember the scene in Christmas Vacation where Clark, stuck in the attic, finds old home movies and watches them with misty eyes? There's something undeniably powerful about seeing moments from the past. The Kodak Slide N Scan offers that same experience with still images but without having to suffer through the cold or fall through the ceiling.

With an intuitive design, this scanner makes it incredibly easy to digitize your old color and black-and-white negatives and standard slides. Just load them into the easy-to-use film adapters and let the scanner do the rest. The 5" LCD screen allows you to view your images in stunning detail as they're scanned, offering a real-time peek into the past.

We all have those boxes of old photos, slides, and negatives tucked away in the attic or basement, gathering dust. The beauty of the Kodak Slide N Scan is that it transforms these fading memories into vibrant digital files that can be easily shared with family and friends. This isn't just about preserving your own memories—it's about creating a digital archive for future generations to explore and cherish.

Once your photos are digitized, the scanner also offers light editing capabilities, allowing you to adjust brightness, rotate images, and more. Plus, you can connect the scanner to your computer, TV, or Mac for an even more immersive slideshow experience.

Don't miss the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for $171.99 with code KODAK (reg. $224) when you order through September 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

