An Arkansas Republican Party county meeting burst into fisticuffs

A fight broke out at a Saline County, Arkansas Republican Party meeting.

Video has been shared of the moments after two women have a tense moment over something not shared in the reporting, and two men escalate things quickly. Raw Story shares that the initial assailant claims to be a professional fighter and a talk show radio host. It must be nice for his fans to put a fist to his voice.

No charges have been filed, and Benton police are still gathering video evidence and witness testimony.

The local news website MySaline identified the man who threw the punch as talk radio host Jimmie Cavin, whose Twitter bio describes him as a "professional bully fighter," and the larger man as Jon Newcomb.

Kenneth Wallis, who frequently records video of GOP meetings, told the website that the punch was "followed by a wrestling match on the floor," and he said Newcomb appears to be "okay" following the fight.