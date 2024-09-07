100W charger the size of a matchbox

Anker's new 100W Nano Charger is the tiniest yet—barely larger than a matchbox—and costs $45.

The new frame is about 26 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than Anker's Prime 100W GaN charger, which is the smallest 100W power adapter the company previously sold with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A. To better put the Nano's size into perspective, with its prongs folded, it's only about 17 percent larger than the Apple AirPods Pro 2's charging case

I see current models of this size at 65W. 100W is more than enough for most laptops under load. I keep deciding against getting a "gaming" laptop because the battery life is terrible, and those 230W power bricks really are bricks. 100W won't be enough to prevent ongoing drain, but would surely be enough to stop worrying about at least one of those problems at a time. Anyone have experience keeping something beastly from Razer or Asus on life support with GaN chargers?