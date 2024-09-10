Fantastic cover of the theme from 16-bit classic The Lost Patrol

After a childhood spent in arcades or bouncing off complicated text-heavy 8-bit games at home, I was amazed by The Lost Patrol on my new 16-bit machine. A simple yet evocative game that took no more than what it needed from role-playing games, graphic adventures and strategy genres, it posed the challenge guiding a group of soldiers, injured in a chopper crash, back to their base on the other side of a ridge in Vietnam. Before the cinematic cut-scenes and well-drawn maps appear, the first thing you got was another Amiga specialty: Chris Glaister's fantastic, genre-appropriate theme music with sampled instrumentation. In the video below, Banjo Guy Ollie performs it so beautifully that I think it calls for a remake of the whole game with the same fidelity and imagination.

Here's a full, if overly min-maxed playthough, embedded below. Everyone gets home safely!

