Real talk: the USB tumbleweed has to stop

TL;DR: Plug 12 devices into this $90 (reg. $109) multi-function hub.

Listen, it's time we talk about your cable management. It's not that there's anything wrong with having the surface of your desk scattered with more cords than a lumber yard, but wouldn't it be a little nicer to have all your cables going to the same place? When you've got all your monitors and peripherals and chargers plugged into every port your computer has to offer, you take what you can get, but it might be easier to get a dedicated hub that keeps all your cables organized and your desk tidy.

Here, try this: the CASA HUB PRO S is a USB-C function hub with 12 ports. Bonus, it's marked down by 17% from $109 to $89.99. Check out why it's worth every penny.

Why is this hub $90 when others aren't?

If you've browsed the top results on Amazon, you'll probably see a bunch of hubs for a bit cheaper, and some of them are definitely worth the price. The reason this multi-function hub is a little more expensive is because of just how much data is moving through it. You can connect external hard drives, SD and microSD cards, monitors, and network cables, all without a hitch.

For video connectivity, it has dual HDMI ports that support up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, enabling high-definition display setups. Some of those cheap hubs might technically connect another monitor, but is it really that useful when there's so much between screens? Maybe for stop motion animation.



The hub's USB-C PD 3.0 port also delivers fast charging up to 100 watts, so you can charge your devices fast even when they're harbored in the same port hub as all your other tech. Data transfer's fast, too. It includes three USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, all capable of 5Gbps data transfer speeds. It also offers SD and microSD card slots for quick and efficient file access.

This hub also doesn't need any drivers. Just plug it in and then plug everything else in. MacBooks that have to split every piece of hardware between two USB-C ports just became a viable option again.

If you do run into the CASA HUB on Amazon, make sure to check the price. It's cheaper here.

Get a CASA HUB Pro S USB-C 12-in-1 Multi-Function Hub for $89.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.