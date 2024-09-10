Two Delta planes collided while taxiing, knocking off the smaller one's tail (video)

Two Delta airplanes collided while taxiing this morning at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Airbus A350's wing clipped a CRJ900 regional jet, knocking off part of its tail.

"There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights," states Delta.

I hope the pilots at least exchanged insurance info.

Previously:

• Black mold on Delta Air Lines meal sickens passengers — and prompts emergency landing