High a mile high club: British Airways attendant found naked in toilet pleads guilty

Haden Pentecost, 41, was found naked in the toilet of a British Airways jet heading from California to London after being seen agitated, sweaty and babbling in the cabin. As relatable as this may be for international travelers, Pentecost was a flight attendant on the transatlantic flight and tested positive for methamphetamine. He was hospitalized and fired, and has now pleaded guilty to a charge of "performing an aviation function while impaired" at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Pentecost had to be stood down by his manager when he failed to help with any pre-flight safety checks. After complaining of cramps and saying he had to change his clothes, he locked himself in one of the toilets – where a colleague later found him naked and oblivious to the fact, the court was told. He had dilated pupils, a high heart rate, and had to be checked every 20 minutes until the plane arrived at Heathrow. Paramedics then took Pentecost to hospital.

I always figured flight crews are well-acquainted with stimulants, but when it gets to the "pre-flight meth binge" stage a new career might be in order.

