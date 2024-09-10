Who needs a social media team when this manages posts, comments, and chats for you?

TL;DR: CoxPost is an AI-powered tool that acts as an all-in-one social media manager, and a lifetime subscription is now $39 (reg. $324)!

Running a booming Etsy sticker shop or sneaker resale business is tough. For one, you need to get your name and brand out there to attract clients. What better way to do that than by posting online?

Unfortunately, running a small business probably means you don't have many funds available for an actual social media or marketing team. You know, like the ones your fave companies like Nike or Apple use for their killer campaigns and Instagram posts. Luckily, you can have AI take over, thanks to CoxPost. This platform acts as a chatbot, post scheduler, and marketing platform all in one, and it's available for $39 (reg. $324)!

It's time to let AI help you grow your business

If your small business consists of, well, just you, you don't have the time to dedicate yourself to growing your brand by posting. With CoxPost, you can focus on the nitty-gritty parts of your business (like taxes and accounting, yuck!) and let the platform engage with new customers instead.

Rather than let your customers fend for themselves, CoxPost can help you answer every potential (and returning!) customer's questions instantaneously. It comes with an AI-powered chatbot specifically designed for Facebook (for the Boomers and Gen X'ers) and Instagram (like Gen Z'ers). It even has ready-to-use bot templates for Facebook Messenger!

Keeping old and new customers interested means you'll need to post consistently, but you can let this tool do the posting for you. Like any good social media manager, it'll schedule your posts ahead of time for Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, plan your content calendar, and discover optimal posting times for max engagement.

When users comment on your social media, CoxPost's AI algorithms will automatically generate and post comments on your social media so your followers and customers feel connected to the brand. Instead of typing the same emojis or "Thank you!" a million times over, this tool automates commenting to increase interactions.

Focus on the other parts of your small business and let CoxPost take over your social media needs for just $39 for life!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.