Drug-taking gorillas may hold secrets of future medicines

Ethnobotanists have long studied how Indigenous peoples use plant medicines in ways that are more advanced than Western science. Turns out, it isn't just native peoples who may hold secrets to treating a variety of diseases but also animals in remote regions.

Scientists observed Central African gorillas in Gabon's Moukalaba-Doudou National Park eating a variety of medicinal plants also used as treatments by local healers. According to the BBC News, "Laboratory studies revealed the plants were high in antioxidants and antimicrobials. One showed promise in fighting superbugs."

The research focused on the fromager tree (Ceiba pentandra), giant yellow mulberry (Myrianthus arboreus), African teak (Milicia excelsa) and fig trees (Ficus), showed efficacy in treating stomach aches and other ailments. All of the plants exhibited antibacterial effects against a strain of E. coli that's resitant to multiple drugs.

"This suggests that gorillas evolved to eat plants that benefit them, and highlights the huge gaps in our knowledge of the Central African rainforests," said Dr Joanna Setchell, an anthropologist at the University of Durham, UK, who worked on the study with Gabonese scientists.

