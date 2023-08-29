Rep who called J6 rioters "normal tourists" wants to defund Trump prosecutions

Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and I are in agreement that the criminal justice system is unfair. Our only quibble is that I think it's skewed against the poor and disenfranchised, while Clyde thinks it's biased against the rich and powerful.

That's why Clyde, who likes to hand out pins in the shape of assault rifles for his fellow members of Congress to wear on their lapels, is introducing legislation to prevent the courts from deciding whether Trump is guilty of the nearly 100 crimes he's been charged with.

To refresh your memory, Clyde is the gentleman who said the rioters of January 6, the ones who wanted to hand Mike Pence, we're simply normal tourists. It's hard to believe him when there are photos of Clyde that day, screaming in terror and trying to barricade the door leading to the House chamber.

As reported in The Washington Examiner, Clyde has introduced amendments to a spending bill that would bar funding for prosecutions targeting former President Donald Trump. His amendments seek to defund the investigations being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Specifically, the amendments propose halting taxpayer resources from being used by federal or state prosecutors to pursue cases against major presidential candidates before the November 2024 election. If adopted, the amendments would prohibit federal funding and prevent state-level use of tax dollars for any legal proceedings involving presidential contenders during the upcoming election cycle.

"The American people get to decide who wins the White House — not Deep State actors who have shamelessly attacked Donald Trump since he announced his first bid in 2015," said Clyde. "It is imperative that Congress use its power of the purse to protect the integrity of our elections, restore Americans' faith in our government, and dismantle our nation's two-tiered system of justice."

In MAGA land, courts are unnecessary and a waste of money. If you want to know whether someone is guilty or not, you can just ask Clyde.