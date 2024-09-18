Watch MAGA senator Joni Ernst's prop fail spectacularly in cringeworthy political stunt

MAGA cultist Joni Ernst's latest political stunt failed not only because it was confusing and boring, but because the insufferably smug senator's prop didn't work.

Ernst, whose greatest hits include climate change denial, COVID conspiracy theories, and anti-abortion crusades, proudly showed off her "Kamala's Twister," a prop that would make a kindergartner cringe. And much like her grasp on science, the spinner failed spectacularly.

In the video, Ernst, beaming with unearned confidence, made a big deal of a word she is especially proud of coining: "Kamunism." It's Kamala meets communism, get it? The Senator practically glows with pride at her lexical marvel.

The video cuts before we get to see Ernst, white with fury, berating some poor intern who dared to supply her with a defective spinner.

