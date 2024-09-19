The beautiful "Four Bugs Problem"

Scientific American, July 1965 Scientific American, July 1965

This cover from the July 1965 issue of Scientific American illustrates the "Four Bugs Problem" featured in Martin Gardner's "Mathematical Games" column about op art.

The setup: Four bugs are placed at the corners of a square. They start crawling clockwise (or counterclockwise) at a constant rate, with each bug moving directly toward its neighbor. As the bugs move, they always form the corners of a square that both diminishes in size and rotates. Each bug's path forms a logarithmic spiral.

Gardner said this can be generalized to any number of bugs starting at the corners of a regular polygon with n sides. In these cases, the bugs will always form the corners of a similar polygon that shrinks and rotates as they move.

Here's an animated version of the Four Bugs Problem you can try out. If you want to try it with a different number of bugs, go here.

