This is the power bank to end all power banks

TL;DR: Get the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25,000mAh Graphene Power Bank with MagSafe compatibility for just $199.97 (reg. $319) and charge up to 6 devices at once, anywhere you go.

Picture this: You're on the go, juggling work, entertainment, and life, when that dreaded low-battery notification pops up on your phone. Panic sets in as you scramble for an outlet or struggle with tangled cords.

We've all been there. But now, there's a simple yet powerful solution to make sure it never happens again—meet the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C Graphene Power Bank, now available for just $199.97 (reg. $319) through September 29.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this isn't just another generic power bank. The Flash Pro Plus is powered by Panasonic™ technology and boasts a massive 25,000mAh capacity, meaning it can charge everything from your USB-C laptop to your smartphone—and it can do it fast. Whether you're at a conference, on a plane, or simply working from a café, this power bank ensures you stay fully charged and connected, no matter where life takes you.

The OLED display gives you real-time updates on battery percentage and power output, so you're always in the know about how much power you have left. Say goodbye to guessing games and unexpected shutdowns—this device lets you charge confidently.

Another terrific feature is its MagSafe wireless charging compatibility, which means that if you're an Apple user, you can place your iPhone on the pad and watch your battery levels rise while you multitask. It even has a built-in separate charging pad to charge your Apple watch.

Charge up to six devices at once, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and even low-power devices like wireless headphones, and forget ever having to struggle for power again.

Get the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25,000mAh Graphene Power Bank while it's on sale for just $199.97 (reg. $319) through September 29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.