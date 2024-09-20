Hidden USB hub turns ordinary keyboard into Doom console

The Adafruit KB2040 – RP2040 Kee Boar Driver is a development board designed specifically for custom mechanical keyboard projects ("keeb" builds). It uses a Raspberry Pi microcontroller chip and can be programmed with CircuitPython, MicroPython, or C/C++. It's only $8.95.

Our friend John Park used one to create a keyboard that runs Doom when you press a special key. Watch the video here.

Here's the code, and here are the build notes.

