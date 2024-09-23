88 year old "Skyrim Grandma" quits game videos, will keep quilting

Shirly Curry, AKA "Skyrim Grandma," started uploading videos of her Skyrim gameplay on her YouTube channel in 2015 when she was a spry 79-year-old gamer. She has since amassed well over a million subscribers. She is so beloved that one fan made a Skyrim mod that creates a follower you can recruit named Shirley, a "great companion, and a friend. And a grandma!"

In a video posted yesterday, Curry announced that she would not make any more gaming videos. She is scheduled for eye surgery, and when she recovers, she will no longer post videos of her playing Skyrim. She explained that lately, she had felt a lot of pressure to make videos and realized she was "sick to death of it." She wants to spend her time making quilts and staying "comfy in bed" for as long as she likes.

Her fans need not despair, however, as she isn't leaving YouTube completely.

Even though I won't be making gaming videos anymore I might like to read to you. I like to read the books that's in Skyrim that you find all over the place. I might continue doing that once in a while not all the time just once in a while. Let me see and of course if I do ever write that book I'll be reading that to you chapter by chapter as I write.

The comments on her video are a glimpse of that tiny little sliver of the internet that is still wholesome and good. They are all a variation of this example comment:

We will miss you so much, but are left with a wonderful digital library of your content to entertain us endlessly. You have been a beacon of light and joy for me and many others over the years. Logging in and seeing your face pop up in my sub box was always the highlight of my day/ week. Thank you for the hard work you've put in to entertaining us all <3 Looking forward to the updates on your health/ surgery. We are all sending you the best wishes & fully support you enjoying your days as you choose, without obligation to record. Just know we will still think about you daily!

Curry signs off with this:

OK, I guess that's all of my rambling… for now. I will see you in a vlog later on. I promise. But no more gaming videos so bye-bye grandkids. All of you be good and I'll talk to you later.

