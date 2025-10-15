Mongolian horse courier game becomes surprise hit

Hear me out. If you'd told me a week ago that The Legend of Khiimori, a simulation game about being a 13th-century Mongolian horse courier, would end up being one of my most anticipated indies I'd have laughed in your face. That was before I got to try the demo, which was released just a couple of days ago as part of Steam's Next Fest.

Death Stranding 2 is my personal game of the year, so naturally, I was always going to enjoy a less deep version of that loop — navigating through beautiful but forbidding terrain, managing weight distribution, getting things where they need to go. Dodging package thieves and tar-dripping ghosts is gone, but in its place is an in-depth horse management system ensuring your only companion can perform at his best. Although the demo carries its fair share of jank, I'm now eagerly looking forward to this game's continued development.