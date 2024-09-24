Avis claims customer circled the globe in 3 days, charges her $8,079.76

Avis claims a customer drove 29,000 miles in three days, charging her $8,079.76. If she had driven the car non-stop for 72 hours, she would have to maintain an average speed of 402 miles per hour.

The receipt Avis gave Giovanna Boniface reads, "Odometer Out: 77224 Odometer In: 48170"

Boniface says she'd only driven 185 miles.

She discovered the overcharge while checking her credit card statement before boarding a flight to Europe.

From North Shore News:

Boniface and her husband tried calling the Avis's Pearson airport location non-stop for about 90 minutes. No one picked up and she didn't have the option to leave a voicemail.

When she finally got through to a customer service agent, she explained the situation.

"And they didn't really care. I asked to be put through to a supervisor, because sometimes that's what you need to do and they just hung up on me. And I don't know if they do that purposely, but I just kept getting hung up on," she said.

For days after, there was "Nothing from Avis. Not a peep," she said.

Boniface asked VISA to cancel the charge but their process for a dispute could take at least 45 days. On Friday morning, she confirmed the charges had gone through.

Avis really wanted that money! After all, $8,000 is $8,000

Avis only responded after the story gained media attention. Suddenly, they were sorry, so sorry, and promised to issue a refund in five days. However, they have not explained how they made the error.

