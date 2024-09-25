Magnificent cinematic footage of Chinese rocket exploding into fireball just 1.6-feet away from a perfect landing

Private Chinese space firm Deep Blue Aerospace launched is Nebula 1 last weekend and captured the cinematic video below of the mission. You can watch the entire 172 second flight, from its liftoff in Inner Mongolia to its return to Earth to, um, the massive explosion when its engine accidentally shut off just 1.6-feet above the launchpad. The result was kaboom.

"After the test, a preliminary retrospective analysis of the test process data revealed that during the final landing and shutdown section, the engine thrust servo follow-up control command was abnormal, causing the rocket body's landing height to exceed the design range and the rocket body to be partially damaged," the company stated in a post-mission report.

"The Deep Blue Aerospace technical team will complete the mission 'return to zero' as soon as possible to lay a solid foundation for the success of subsequent recovery flight tests. Based on the summary of this test and the zeroing out of technical faults, Deep Blue Aerospace will conduct a high-altitude vertical recovery mission again in November."

