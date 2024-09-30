Americans use weed more regularly than alcohol: new report on cannabis policy

Weed is legal in more than half of the United States. According to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, more adults now use cannabis than alcohol on a daily basis. That's a first. Yet it's still illegal at the federal level. In NPR's commentary on the report, they state that "this disconnect between the states and the federal government is leading to fragmented policies, and risks to the public."

Not only does the report detail the skyrocketing popularity of cannabis but, as expected, raises concerns such as:

Today's cannabis products can have incredibly-high concentrations of THC and users may be surprised by its potency.

Even if marijuana is illegal in your state, certain psychoactive cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC derived from hemp may not be.

Research on cannabis is "stifled" due to regulations because it's (stupidly -ed.) still classified as a Schedule 1 drug, defined as "having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse."



Fortunately, it appears that this Schedule 1 nonsense may soon end.

Previously:

• Medical cannabis to federal approval, recreational remains criminal

• University launches course on crafting cannabis confections