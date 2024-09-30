The "scream at your phone like a chicken" TikTok trend

The scream chicken filter is hilarious. The filter is a short platformer video game where you control the character, a chicken, with your voice. You can make any sound to make the chicken move while avoiding obstacles and falling to your death. You make a quiet sound to walk and a loud one to jump, but in my opinion, if you are not bawking like a chicken, you are doing it wrong.

Couples attempting the game together are especially fun:

Obviously, the worse people are at the game, the more fun it is to watch.

This couple is using a screaming chicken toy for extra chicken sound goodness.

I had no idea how to use a filter since I have never posted anything to TikTok. If this is also you, here is how you do it.

Pro tip: To share your attempts to beat the Scream Chicken game without humiliating yourself publicly, use your phone's screen recorder and share with your friends. Make sure to turn the microphone on.

Happy bawking!

