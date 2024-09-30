The "scream at your phone like a chicken" TikTok trend

A rubber chicken. Photo: Sergii Vakula / Shutterstock A rubber chicken. Photo: Sergii Vakula / Shutterstock

The scream chicken filter is hilarious. The filter is a short platformer video game where you control the character, a chicken, with your voice. You can make any sound to make the chicken move while avoiding obstacles and falling to your death. You make a quiet sound to walk and a loud one to jump, but in my opinion, if you are not bawking like a chicken, you are doing it wrong.

Couples attempting the game together are especially fun:

@kadakfm

Soft voice to make the chicken move. Scream to make the chicken jump. #funny #humor #lol #game #chickenscream

♬ original sound – kadakfm

Obviously, the worse people are at the game, the more fun it is to watch.

@just_john74

Screaming chicken is impossible #fyp #husbands @Jimmy

♬ original sound – John

This couple is using a screaming chicken toy for extra chicken sound goodness.

@nickandcarrie

I never seen him this happy before!!🤣 #fyp #couple #relationship

♬ original sound – Nick&Carrie

I had no idea how to use a filter since I have never posted anything to TikTok. If this is also you, here is how you do it.

Pro tip: To share your attempts to beat the Scream Chicken game without humiliating yourself publicly, use your phone's screen recorder and share with your friends. Make sure to turn the microphone on.

Happy bawking!

Previously: "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel, performed by chickens