Oracle's Ellison joins Musk and Zuckerberg in controlling platforms that shape what billions see online

Another creepy gazillionaire has bought his way into deciding what information to feed you and spying on what you watch, read, like, and share.

The New York Times reports that Oracle, run by 81-year-old Larry Ellison, "will oversee the security of Americans' data and monitor changes and updates" to TikTok's algorithm.

Oracle will invest in the U.S. version of TikTok. And President Trump "hinted this weekend that the media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan were considering an investment, which could come through the media giant Fox Corporation, a person familiar with the talks said."

Social Media is, as Jon Stewart said, the ultra-processed food version of media. It's no surprise the world's wealthiest men — Ellison ($393 billion), Musk ($429 billion), Zuckerberg ($269 billion) — are now in control of these drug-like platforms that billions of people rely on daily for news and connection.

