Oura the best smart ring, say testers

The Verge's roundup of smart rings seems representative of a general consensus: Oura is just ahead of the game when it comes to these inconspicious gadgets. The competition is either too rough in one repect or another, be it software, syncing or the basic credibility of measurements, and the best is a model from Samsung that requires other Samsung stuff to work right.

Smart rings as a whole won't be dethroning smartwatches anytime soon. They're too expensive when a smartwatch can do much more for the same price. But, if you're going to buy a smart ring, you should get the best one — and that's the Oura Ring. I gave five other rings every opportunity to dethrone it. Perhaps it'll happen one day. But until then, the Oura Ring is king.

I wanted one with a vibrating alarm, but the only model that does this was the worst model in the roundup—and just as pricey as the winner.

Previously:

• Bad security design made it easy to spy on video from Ring doorbells and insert fake video into their feeds

• The ecologist who found his wedding ring

• 'Smart home' companies refuse to say whether law enforcement is using your gadgets to spy on you