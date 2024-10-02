The stunning view from Preikestolen, 604m over Norway's Lysefjorden

Preikestolen, Pulpit Rock, is one of Norway's most famous natural landmarks. It's located in Rogaland county, near the town of Forsand. It overlooks the stunning Lysefjorden, a narrow fjord surrounded by steep cliffs.

In this video of the 604m Rock, both the stunning beauty and dizzying height of the rock are shown. Many tourists and visitors are seen exploring the rock, with a few very brave ones standing right near the edge. This bird's eye view of the rock really captures how grand it is, and makes all the people on it look like ants in comparison.

Fun fact: Preikestolen was formed during the Ice Age, approximately 10,000 years ago, as glaciers carved out the fjord and surrounding cliffs. The flat top of the rock is a result of erosion and weathering over time. The rock is primarily made of granite, which contributes to its dramatic vertical drop and stability.

See also: Daredevil couple films 360-degree video atop Millennium Tower in Dubai