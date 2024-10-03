Trailer for dark science fiction comedy Mickey 17

Having seen the trailer, I'm looking forward to seeing Mickey 17 next year. It's a dark science-fiction comedy starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman) directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite). It appears to be about a depressed and fatalistic man who signs up for "expendable" duties in deep space that authorize his employer to make backups of his mind and "print" new copies of his body whenever he dies. When a mistake results in two being alive at once, they become a problem for the law and for one another, but also pick up a taste for self-preservation.

More like this, please, movie investors!