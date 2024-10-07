Frogger set in a dense, walkable city

We're all familiar with Frogger, that classic 1981 video game where you a frog tries to cross the road without getting hit by a car.

But what if it didn't have to be that way?

What if—instead of busy roadways overwhelmed by traffic as they cut once-rampant wildlife ecosystems—the local urban infrastructure had been designed in such a way that it didn't prioritize cars, but rather integrated pedestrian pathways and greenspace with a bustling business district? You know, a dense, walkable, "15-minute" city—the kind that reminds you of the best parts of your days on the ol' college campus?

What if the frogs from Frogger could live there instead?

That's the basic premise of Frogger: Walkable Cities, a fun free online role-playing game designed by digital artists Steven J. Nass and Peter Henningsen. Here's how they described the game:

We created a version of Frogger, in an open world, car-free city. Where Frogger rides the subway, goes on quests and uncovers a deeper mystery. All while trying to collect 10 Gil for a ride on the bullet train.

Did I mention that there's also magic? Like, actual magic? And also robots? Plus a fun escalator ride. Honestly this game is weird and wild and wonderful—not unlike living in an actual walkable city! You can try it yourself, though I'd recommend carving out an hour so you can really explore everything your dense new community has to offer. (Including the bar you can get to without driving.)

