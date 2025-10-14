Fallout 4 modders fix major story flaw

Whatever else Fallout 4 may be, no one has ever accused it of being a well-written game. Case in point: after blowing up your nemesis with no option to talk him down or even meaningfully interact with him at any point, you stick a piece of his brain into your robot buddy to sift through his memories for information you need. After you're done, your robot buddy is briefly taken over by a remnant of your nemesis's consciousness from that brain piece.

This lasts for about five seconds, ends in your character going "huh, that's weird," and never comes up again.

As is the way with Bethesda games, though, the modders are fixing what the giant, well-funded team of professional developers can't. Upcoming fan-made expansion Mind Games looks like an immensely polished add-on taking on the unenviable task of wrapping up just one massive loose end in a plot almost entirely made up of them.

And for free, no less!