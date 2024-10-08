Foldable pocket keyboard computer just needs a monitor

A few days ago we learned the Raspberry Pi 500 was likely on its way, and here's an alternative with some high-end features including a battery, power and video over USB-C and an AMD Ryzen 8840U CPU. Moreover, the Lunar "all in keyboard" PC, launched on Kickstarter, folds so it can be stashed in a decent-sized pocket.

The machine has an AMD Ryzen 8840U processor paired to either a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD or 32GB/1TB SSD combination. Aside from that, it features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, plus a single USB Type-A (USB 3.0) and two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 and USB4) ports. For a portability boost, the mini keyboard PC has a built-in 59.2Wh (16,000mAh) battery, allowing you to use it for up to 8 to 10 hours for light office work away from an outlet.

Seems like it would pair great with something like this or this (Amazon links) though at what point do we ask ourselves why we are avoiding laptops.

With 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it's not going to be competing with a Pi on price: options start at $580. See also the growing popularity of netbooks again thanks to better-performing low-power x86 chips: One-Netbook at the high end, Chuwi at the low.