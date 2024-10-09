Irvine PD's $150k public relations blunder

Irvine Police's PR department dramatically unveiled their new Cybertruck, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that the cops are not underfunded.

Citing prior experience using cool cars to keep kids off drugs, Irvine PD is trying a Cybertruck as the centerpiece of its DARE program. It remains to be seen if a really gaudy, extra expensive monster truck will do more than their prior efforts, as the kids are still doing the drugs.

Irvine PD's Drug Abuse Resistance Education program dates back to 1985 and has a history of using unique cars to engage young students, including other pick-up trucks and even a PT Cruiser painted with flashy IPD decals. "These vehicles draw a crowd with custom graphics and features that pique the curiosity of car enthusiasts of all ages," Kent said. "We have seen time and time again how engaging the community breaks down barriers and builds trust between the police and those that we serve." The Tesla Cybertruck, plus its aftermarket equipment installation, cost the Irvine Police Department more than $150,000. An outfitted Ford Police Interceptor patrol car costs about $116,000, the department said. OC Register

The whole point of this car seems to be for officers to show up in it and then tell kids about not taking drugs, and then drive away.

