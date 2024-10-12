Mickey Mouse shames a distracted parent at Disneyland

Imagine visiting Disneyland and being shamed by Mickey Mouse himself! A video is making its rounds online showing a Halloween-themed Mickey Mouse publicly chastising (in the kindest, most Mickey Mouse-way possible!) the guardian of a tiny child on the loose who accidently got knocked down when he got underfoot of Mickey. Mickey immediately comforts the youngster, grabs his hand, and begins looking around for the child's guardian, who is standing a few feet away. Instead of checking on the young child to see if they are ok, the guardian is still filming the encounter!

Still holding the child's hand, Mickey walks up to the guardian and grabs his hand, pushes his cell phone away, and connects his hand to the child's hand. Mickey holds both of the hands together, giving them a few shakes. Mickey then points to his own eyes, and then points at the guardian's hand holding the child's hand, and gives a thumbs up—basically telling the guardian to make sure to keep track of and keep an eye out for their child! Mickey then pats the child's head and gives him a little kiss on top of his head. While walking away, Mickey points at the guardian one last time as if to say, "I'm watching you, buddy!"

Parents and guardians, take note! Keep your children close by at Disney parks, lest you be shamed by the Mouse!