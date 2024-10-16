Luxury perfume that smells like potatoes is apparently quite a-peeling

Luxury perfume manufacturer BOHOBOCO has released a fragrance called Polish Potatoes and it's apparently mash-nificent. While I'm a massive potato enthusiast, I don't think I could stomach the scent—it would teasingly remind me of the tubers I'm not eating at that moment. However, the product has generated quite a buzz in Poland where the company is located.

"I create my scents as an olfactory déjà vu. Polish Potato transports us to Żywiec, a provincial town in Poland, in the 1980s," Lach says. "Every Wednesday, I accompanied my grandparents to the market to buy provisions for the winter months."

According to Potato News Today, the scent opens with "earthy notes of beetroot, golden wheat, pine and leather" before the potato comes to the fore.

A 1.7 fl. oz bottle sells for $170.

In bigger news, Potato News Today is a real publication!!!

Previously:

• Funeral potatoes are not as grim as they sound

• How to power your calculator with potatoes so you can play DOOM