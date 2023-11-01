In a residential neighborhood east of San Francisco in Berkeley lies the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents, a tiny museum of smells. Opened in 2017, the archive is a multi-room cabinet of curiosities filled with odiferous artifacts old and new from around the globe. (Video tour below.)

The curator, Mandy After, is a respected artisan perfurmer and author of Essence and Alchemy: A Natural History of Perfume.

"About 60 percent of what's in the museum had been in my studio," she says. "Whenever I had visitors, I would always take things out and show them around. Everyone always seemed to be so surprised at what they saw and kind of loved it, which thrilled me. But then they'd leave, and I'd have all this stuff that I had to put away."

From Smithsonian: