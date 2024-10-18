New firehouse burned to the ground lacked fire alarms

In a perfect yet unfortunate example of situational irony, the brand new Stadtallendorf Firehouse in Hesse, Germany burned to the ground on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt, even though the firehouse, um, lacked fire alarms.

According to the AP, "local officials told [Germany news agency] dpa that no fire alarm system was installed in the building because experts had considered it not necessary."

The fire was sparked in one of the emergency vehicles while its lithium-ion batteries were charging.

"I believe that what has happened will make many people think and act," State Fire Brigade Association head Norbert Fischer stated.

