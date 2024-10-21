Sinkhole swallows entire car — along with passengers — on highway in Italy (video)

A major sinkhole spread across both sides of a highway in southern Italy today, swallowing up a car along with its passengers in the process.

The hole opened up in the Calabria region after a storm of heavy rains and a mudslide, according to the UK's Channel 4 News. Fortunately, nobody in the car was injured.

But with one side of the hole looking like an underground waterfall while the other, dryer side of the hole is digesting the car, the spectacle makes for some stunning footage. (See video below, posted by ABS-CBN.)

