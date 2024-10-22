Incredible photo of woman stuck upside down in tight rock crevice after reaching for dropped phone

Matilda Campbell was hiking in New South Wales, Australia's Hunter Valley when she dropped her mobile phone between two boulders. Campbell slipped and fell into a tight crevice where she was stuck, upside down, for seven hours.

Rescue workers first winched out a 1,100 boulder but Campbell remained lodged in an "S" bend between the rocks. Finally, the team created enough space to pull her to safety. Her phone was not as fortunate.



"Thank you to the team who saved me you guys are literally life savers," Campbell posted online. "Too bad about the phone tho."

image: NSW Ambulance

(BBC News)

