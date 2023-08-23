US Coast Guard rescues man stranded on island who wrote SOS in the sand

After three days stranded on a deserted island in the Bahamas, a 64-year-old man was rescued by the US Coast Guard. The man had written SOS in the sand and fired flares into the sky. Apparently his sailboat had become disabled.

The Coast Guard Air Station Miami sent an aircraft to drop food and a radio to the man until a ship could pick him up.

"We're proud to have saved this man's life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. "Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome."

Gilligan could not be reached for comment.

(Local10 via Fark)