Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Canada thought he was in U.S.

A Vermont man was so bladdered when arrested by Ontario Provincial Police that he did not realize he had made his way into another country. CNC News reports that the 52-year-old man was charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ontario after the truck he was driving was found with flat tires "stuck in a drive-thru" at about 5 a.m. Thursday last week.

The 52-year-old from Milton, Vt., was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a blood-alcohol level beyond the legal limit. He was held for a bail hearing. OPP said the Canada Border Services Agency is also investigating. They did not say where or how the man is believed to have crossed the Canada-U.S. border without being stopped.

You're thinking he took a wrong turn in Champlain, got "waved through" and all this happened a mile or two north of the border. Think again! Cobden is two hours from the St. Lawrence river and an hour west of Ottawa. Many questions arise.