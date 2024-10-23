New sliver of a skyscraper is the width of just one apartment

This sliver of a skyscraper will soon rise up from Dubai's skyline. The 73-story apartment building is 1,246 tall but, with only one apartment per floor, is just 73 feet wide. The posh flats in the new developmenrt—called Muraba Veil—start at around US$5 million.

"Awe-inspiring yet understated, Muraba Veil rises from the dunes above the UAE's most cosmopolitan and future-facing city, presenting a daring, stop-you-in-your tracks spectacle, even in Dubai's supercharged architectural vista," explain architecture firm RCR Arquitectes.

From Time Out Dubai:

The building is revealed behind a series of layers, the first being the "Veil" itself – a bespoke stainless steel mesh, porous and responsive, reflecting the different shades of the sky, and dematerialising the architecture's presence. "The structure, whose unusually narrow profile and appearance could only be achieved by the very latest design and engineering, is inspired by a domestic architecture that is centuries old, traditionally seeking to meet basic human needs for refuge, security, privacy and a close connection to nature."



But not too close.

Previously:

• The oldest skyscrapers in the world

• Los Angeles lunatic tightrope walks between two skyscrapers

• This 2,000 foot skyscraper is completely abandoned