I can't stop watching this mechanical keyboard attempt to divide by zero

Division by zero is considered undefined for real numbers. Ted-Ed does a much better job of explaining this than I ever could.

Now that you understand the concept let's move on. Modern calculators and computer programs display a variety of errors if you attempt to divide by zero, from the simple "cannot divide by zero" to the less helpful "not a number." The adorable sprite at 6:48 made me want to learn Snap, formerly known as BYOB, or Build Your Own Blocks.

I took a detour to remember my calculus and understand why Google tells you that one divided by zero is infinity.

Everything about this old-timey mechanical calculator is delightful, from the array of keys to the incredibly satisfying sounds they make. Watching it attempt to divide by zero does not lose its appeal on repeated viewings. I want this in a loop so that I can have it in the background all day.

