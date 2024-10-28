Trump invites racists to rally, then plays stupid when called out for "floating island of garbage" comment

Neither Donald Trump nor any of the other speakers at his hate rally batted an eye last night when Tony Hinchcliffe stood on stage to call Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." (And that was only one of many ugly, racist remarks made throughout the evening.) But when immediate backlash hit, the Trump campaign suddenly scrambled to distance themselves from the racist rhetoric.

"This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," the Trump campaign's senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told CNN, via The Daily Beast. But, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out on MSNBC, "This is the Trump campaign. They invited this rhetoric on their stage for a reason. It was vetted, and they knew exactly who was going to say what before they went on."

From Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking at white nationalist Nick Fuentes' event to Donald Trump inviting said Holocaust denier to his house for dinner, the Republican-turned-MAGA party has long welcomed white supremacy into their tent, only to feign ignorance when they are called out. The only changes you can expect if Trump wins in November is that they will no longer have to feign ignorance.

(See video below showing Hinchcliffe's racist rhetoric, posted by NY Rep. Ritchie Torres.)

As a Puerto Rican, I'm tempted to call Tony Hinchcliffe racist garbage, but doing so would be an insult to garbage.



When casting their ballots at the voting booth, Latinos should never forget the racism that Donald Trump seems all too willing to platform.pic.twitter.com/Wlrulb5ygq — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorresNY) October 28, 2024

