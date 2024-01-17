Nick Fuentes gives Nazi salute, says he will do anything for Trump — even torture and kill

Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist who dined with Donald Trump and Kaye West at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, gave a Nazi salute as he said he would do anything for Donald Trump. And that includes capturing Trump's enemies and torturing Hillary Clinton.

"I am a Donald Trump cultist. I am a soldier for Donald Trump," he said Monday evening, when Trump won the Iowa caucus. "If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it."

"If he summoned me, I would arrive. If he sent me somewhere and said, "Look, we need to torture Hillary Clinton" — theoretically," said the man who has promoted a "white uprising" to "elect Trump one more time and then stop having elections."

"I wouldn't obviously do that of my own volition. … But if Donald Trump called me up and said, 'Look, we need to capture my political enemies and torture them, you're OK with that, right?'… If he called me up and told me to do it, I would," said the antisemitic Christian nationalist who in 2017 showed up in support of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I would be like, 'Sir, yes.' I wouldn't even say, 'Yes, Mr. President.' I would say, 'It will be done.' I would say, 'It will be done, Supreme Leader.'" [Insert Nazi salute].

After more than three minutes of describing his absolute loyalty to America's first dictator if Trump has his way, Fuentes faced his palm to the camera. "No. I'm kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding. … We're just having fun with it. … It's just a joke…." Or a bit of irony-poisoning, as Fuentes, Trump, and the rest of the MAGA leaders are wont to do.

You can see his 4-minute streamed video on Media Matters, or read the full transcript below.