Nick Fuentes gives Nazi salute, says he will do anything for Trump — even torture and kill

Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist who dined with Donald Trump and Kaye West at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, gave a Nazi salute as he said he would do anything for Donald Trump. And that includes capturing Trump's enemies and torturing Hillary Clinton.
"I am a Donald Trump cultist. I am a soldier for Donald Trump," he said Monday evening, when Trump won the Iowa caucus. "If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it."
"If he summoned me, I would arrive. If he sent me somewhere and said, "Look, we need to torture Hillary Clinton" — theoretically," said the man who has promoted a "white uprising" to "elect Trump one more time and then stop having elections."
"I wouldn't obviously do that of my own volition. … But if Donald Trump called me up and said, 'Look, we need to capture my political enemies and torture them, you're OK with that, right?'… If he called me up and told me to do it, I would," said the antisemitic Christian nationalist who in 2017 showed up in support of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"I would be like, 'Sir, yes.' I wouldn't even say, 'Yes, Mr. President.' I would say, 'It will be done.' I would say, 'It will be done, Supreme Leader.'" [Insert Nazi salute].
After more than three minutes of describing his absolute loyalty to America's first dictator if Trump has his way, Fuentes faced his palm to the camera. "No. I'm kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding. … We're just having fun with it. … It's just a joke…." Or a bit of irony-poisoning, as Fuentes, Trump, and the rest of the MAGA leaders are wont to do.
You can see his 4-minute streamed video on Media Matters, or read the full transcript below.
I am not a Republican. I am a Trump cultist, and I want everyone to know that. I am not a Republican. Do not lump me in with them. I am not a Republican. I do not support McCarthy. I do not support McConnell. I do not support Haley or DeSantis. I do not watch Fox News. I don't support any of that.
I am a Donald Trump cultist. I am a soldier for Donald Trump. I am part of — I serve at the personal pleasure of Donald Trump, my supreme leader. I am part of the paramilitary wing of the Trump movement. I am part of the Revolutionary Guard.
I do not answer to the Pentagon. I do not answer to the civilian government. I answer — I am the Praetorian Guard of Donald Trump. If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it.
I do not swear an oath to the Constitution. I swear an oath to Art of the Deal.
You know — you have — and that — you know it's fine. You have your civilian military, you have your civilian National Guard, and all that stuff. And they work for the Constitution. They work for the government.
I don't. I work for Donald Trump personally. Now, I'm not — I don't — I'm not contracted. This is just like, you know, but — I do. But I would work for him like that. I am part of the paramilitary wing.
It's sort of like whatever Trump told me to do, I would do it. If Trump said, like, hey, you know, if Trump called me up and said, it's MAGA night at the White House, we need you. I would go there. I would. If he summoned me, I would arrive. If he sent me somewhere and said, look, we need to torture Hillary Clinton — theoretically. I wouldn't obviously do that of my own volition. But if Donald Trump won the election and Donald Trump called me on a secret burner phone and he said, look, we have to capture and — no, we can't go there. We actually can't go, actually can't go there.
But if Donald Trump called me up and said, look, we need to capture my political enemies and torture them, you're OK with that, right? This is totally off the books. This is a black op. If he called me up and told me to do it, I would. I would be like, sir, yes — I wouldn't even say, yes, Mr. President. I would say it will be done. I would say it will be done, Supreme Leader. I would say something like that. I wouldn't even say — I wouldn't even say yes, sir. I would say it will be done, Supreme Leader. I would say something like — I would say some serious, like Star Wars, like Roman Empire, like something totally not — something totally — something kind of foreign and anachronistic. I would say something completely anachronistic. You know, in the military — in the military they're like sir, yes, sir, right away, Mr. President. I would be like, it will be done, Supreme Leader Trump. It would be something like that. It would be something like that.
No. I'm kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding. Dude, listen, we're just having fun with it, OK? You can't hate. You can't hate on me because it's just — this is just a little bit of parody. We're just having fun with it. It's all jokes. Don't worry. I'm just kidding. OK? That's all a joke before everybody gets on my — he Nazi saluted! It's just a joke. It's just like, hey, what if. It's just a joke. Everybody relax. It's just entertainment. We're having fun with it. We're having fun tonight. It's Iowa caucus tonight. The boomers are out, they're wearing their beanies. They got Band-Aids on their faces. We're just having a good time. We're riffing our hearts out. I just trolled you, OK? Anyway. All right.