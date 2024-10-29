PDP-10 replica runs on a Raspberry Pi

DEC's PDP-10 was a svelte, compact computer from the 1960s—it didn't even need its own room, though it was strongly recommended for environmental reasons. Moreover, with an installed-and-running price tag under a million dollars it was cheaper than what you could get from IBM. Now, 60 years on, you can buy an adorable and functional replica kit for $400, though you'll need your own Raspberry Pi to stuff in it.

The PDP-10 was DEC's 1968 mainframe that became the ultimate hacker playground at the MIT AI Lab. The PiDP-10 is a modern replica, in the same line as my PiDP-11 and PiDP-8 kits. Basic soldering skills are required to build the kit. Or yo can choose the Assembled & Tested option. In both cases, you will need to insert your own Raspberry Pi 4 or 5, which runs the simulation behind the scenes! The Pi is not included in the kit.

No refrigerator-sized memory modules or whirring tapes needed—sadly.

PDP-10 replica kit: the PiDP-10 [Tindie]