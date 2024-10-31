21,000 laborers so far dead building NEOM, Saudi Arabia's futuristic city in the desert

NEOM, the striplike desert city in northwest Saudi Arabia, is just one part of the kingdom's massive plan to build out a more tourist- and business-friendly region near Egypt and Israel. Locals have been violently evicted from traditional lands, and workers are faring even worse, according to a new documentary. At least 21,000 of them are so far dead.

A new documentary, Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia, has revealed the total amount of worker deaths related to Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi Vision 2030, a multitrillion dollar program which includes NEOM and the Line. According to the exposé by ITV, more than 21,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, and Nepalese workers have died in Saudi Arabia since 2017 working on various aspects of Saudi Vision 2030. And according to The Hindustan Times, reports show that more than 100,000 people have "disappeared" during NEOM's constructionThe ITV documentary came not long after another damning report by Wall Street Journalfrom last September. In that report, senior executives behind NEOM wereaccused of corruption, racism, Islamophobia, and misogyny.

Western contractors and consultants are swarming around the trough and it's all being managed by the most psychopathic managerials we have to offer the developing world.