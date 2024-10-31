Mount Fuji snowless in November for first time in recorded history

When you think of Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, you probably think of it with its winter snowcap. It's not there in summer—and for the first time in 130 years of recorded history, it remains bare into November.

The peaks of Japan's highest mountain are usually dusted in snow by early October, but as of Tuesday the summit has remained bare – raising the alarm of the impacts of the climate crisis on one of the country's most beloved landmarks.

The first snowfall signals the arrival of winter. It follows the summer climbing season, which this year ended on September 10.

Snowcaps begin to form on average on Fuji on October 2, and last year, it was recorded on October 5