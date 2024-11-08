What you actually got from those comic book ads

X-Ray Specs? Amazing fighting techniques? Magic tricks? A monkey? These videos show off what actually arrived when you ordered something from a comic ad.

YouTuber Laura Legends made videos full of mail-order advertising toys and gadgets from days ago. I remember saving Bazooka Joe comics and sending them in for things, but the stuff I got was always junk.

Nowadays I think this stuff was replaced by Meh.

Here's a classic Boing Boing post from 2008 that shares the harrowing story of a man who ordered a monkey.