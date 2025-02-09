Mr Beast rents out Giza's pyramids in possibly the most conspicuous consumption of all time

And I thought he was insufferable when he was just handing out private islands. Mr. Beast, the YouTuber whose whole thing is being rich and being exactly as out of touch as that first point would imply, has done it again. Not content to spend 100 hours in pedestrian venues like his own house, Jimmy "Culture of Misogyny and Sexism" Beast has moved on to renting out wonders of the world for his entourage to crash in.

Granted, they don't break anything, at least that they show on camera, but there's still something deeply uncomfortable about seeing Mr. Beast and his gaggle of camera-mugging sycophants stomping around inside the Great Pyramid and promoting their toy line in front of four-thousand-year-old artifacts. One particular moment, where Mr. Beast describes an ancient hieroglyph as "like a YouTube video," inspired a visceral revulsion I can only describe as akin to the aftereffects of choking down a Mr. Beast Burger. This is going to expose a lot of children to Egyptian history and potentially even get them interested in it, which is unequivocally a good thing, but I can't help but feel that there may have been a slightly more tasteful way to go about it.