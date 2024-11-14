Casio's 1972 calculator is now a 2024 wristwatch

Olive will never be out, but the season is bringing some nice muted teals and spruces. Casio weds one of its classic retro designs with contemporary color in the CA-53WB-3B, also available in black and white.

"Reboot your retro style with a timepiece take on the Casio Mini, the trailblazing Casio calculator," the press release says. "The long-selling calculator watch from Casio, the CA53, pays homage to the Casio Mini, the world's first personal calculator, featuring the original colors and design of this legendary, groundbreaking calculator. The unique design of this watch face features a calculator-style combination of LCD and full keypad, incorporating design motifs from the original Casio Mini introduced in 1972. The display employs green text on a negative LCD, and the keypad uses the font from the original, with each key separated by a grid line. The use of red for the mode indicator at the upper right evokes the image of the calculator's power light. Every detail, down to the white lines along the top and bottom of the watch face, projects retro-modern calculator style."

It's just $36, too, cheap enough for me not to beg for smartwatch features. [via TechSpot]

Previously:

• New Casio desk clock is a giant version of an old wristwatch

• Wristwatch likely eaten by cow found 50 years later

• Wristwatch with living organism inside that must be fed for it to work