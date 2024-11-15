TMNT beat 'em up island in Fortnite

Last month, Epic added Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles assets to its UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and Fortnite Creative, allowing anyone to create their own TMNT-themed games or islands.

Now, the first TMNT-themed islands are available to play.

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles islands have just dropped and are available to play now in Fortnite, including TMNT DIMENSIONS [ROGUELIKE] (8651-4809-2485)! Dive into this intense roguelike beat 'em up where you'll fight with mythic TMNT weapons, defeat enemies to earn coins and spend them to unlock permanent upgrades, power-ups, and better weapons. Build your lair, aim for the perfect run to defeat Shredder, and bask in a well earned victory! Fortnite Creator Blog

Fortnite x TMNT: Dimensions is a classic turtle-powered beat 'em up. You can play co-op or solo, and you can call in one of the turtles for assistance periodically. The levels are a fun combination of OG Fortnite locations and TMNT themed areas. The enemies are also crossovers like Foot clan and Fortnitemares zombies. You collect coins to buy upgrades to your health, weapons and shields, and you can go Splinter for quests to earn more.

Epic is determined to turn Fortnite into a one-stop shop for gaming. Over the last year, they have added LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fornite Festival, and countless user-created games. In addition, the way XP is applied was changed recently to progress all passes regardless of what mode you earned it in.

