Canada defense department reveals details of UFO shot down by fighter jet over Lake Huron

Last year, a United States F-16 fighter jet shot down an octoganol UFO over Lake Huron. Several weeks later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police recovered "both material and a module" from the crashed object. The details of that encounter—and what was collected—have been a mystery since. However, CTVNews made a freedom of information request to Canada's Department of National Defence and have just received documentation about the incident.

"Following reports of unidentified aerial objects observed in the Great Lakes area and elsewhere in North America, multiple searches were conducted by the RCMP with the support of the Canadian Armed Forces," an RCMP spokesperson communicated to CTVNews.ca. "Debris has been recovered from the shores of Lake Huron but after careful analysis, it was determined not to be of national security concern."

Partially redacted emails acquired as part of the freedom of information request state that "the module is from a company who sells weather monitoring equipment."

From CTVNews:

A "secret" Royal Canadian Air Force document obtained by CTVNews.ca suggests the Lake Huron object could have been a "weather balloon" launched from a U.S. National Weather Service radar station in Michigan. Iain Boyd is a professor of aerospace engineering and director of the Center for National Security Initiatives at the University of Colorado Boulder. Boyd speculates that the continued lack of information on these cases could be because the U.S. and Canadian governments were embarrassed after shooting down objects that weren't really national security threats.

