A batch of raw milk sold in California comes with a freebie drinkers might not want: bird flu. Whole raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC, tested positive for the virus and has issued a voluntary recall for the batch, which has a best by date of November 27. No-one has reported falling sick from drinking the milk and there are no outstanding human cases of bird flu in the state.

The California Department of Public Health issued a press release warning people not to drink the milk.

"As part of the state's bird flu response, testing of raw milk from dairies has been increased to help prevent raw milk consumers from getting the virus," the agency wrote. "Once bird flu was found in California dairy herds, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) began weekly testing of raw milk in bulk tanks. In response to this positive test from a retail milk product, CDFA followed up with testing at both of Raw Farm LLC's locations—results were negative for the virus—and now will begin testing for bird flu twice per week."

Pasteurized milk is safe to drink. Raw dairy products have all been reported in outbreaks of salmonella, listeria, E. coli, brucella and other gutwrenching nasties. Incoming leader of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a big fan of raw milk.