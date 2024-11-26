RFK Jr. is against vaccines — but praises the benefits of heroin

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the next U.S. health secretary, if Donald Trump has his way — extolls the virtues of heroin as if he were peddling a brain-boosting supplement on QVC.

"I was at the bottom of my class," he confessed on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast a few months ago, before Trump tapped him for the Department of Health and Human Services.

But then Kennedy revealed the key to his success: "I started doing heroin and I went to the top of my class. Suddenly, I could sit still and I could read, and I could concentrate. I could listen to what people were saying." (See video below, posted by The Intellectualist.)

Kennedy might be a staunch anti-vaxxer, but the Democrat-turned-MAGA man admits that a little poke for the sake of ADD has its benefits. Turns out that "Make America healthy again" could be as simple as a quick trip to the friendly street-corner dealer.

RFK Jr.: "I was at the bottom of my class. I started doing heroin and I went to the top of my class. Suddenly, I could sit still and I could read." — The Intellectualist (@theintellectualist.bsky.social) 2024-11-25T18:29:22.772Z

Previously: It can't just be the brain worm: what the hell is wrong with RFK, Jr?

